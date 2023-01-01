Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Google Pixel 7 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Google Pixel 7 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Shows 29% longer battery life (35:08 vs 27:19 hours)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 407 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.9% 97% PWM 51540 Hz 240 Hz Response time 24 ms 4 ms Contrast 1573:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X4 GT 600 nits Pixel 7 Pro +83% 1096 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X4 GT 85.1% Pixel 7 Pro +4% 88.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:12 hr 09:10 hr Watching video 12:36 hr 14:51 hr Gaming 05:41 hr 04:47 hr Standby 123 hr 76 hr General battery life Poco X4 GT +29% 35:08 hr Pixel 7 Pro 27:19 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 126° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.45 - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/2" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X4 GT n/a Pixel 7 Pro 148 Video quality Poco X4 GT n/a Pixel 7 Pro 143 Generic camera score Poco X4 GT n/a Pixel 7 Pro 147

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X4 GT 86.1 dB Pixel 7 Pro +3% 88.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2022 October 2022 Release date June 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT.