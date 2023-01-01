Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Huawei Honor X9a VS Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Huawei Honor X9a Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (819K versus 398K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (819K versus 398K) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) The phone is 6-months newer

The phone is 6-months newer Weighs 25 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 97.9% - PWM 51540 Hz - Response time 24 ms - Contrast 1573:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X4 GT 594 nits Honor X9a n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X4 GT 85.1% Honor X9a +6% 89.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 67 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (80% in 53 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:07 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:12 hr - Watching video 12:36 hr - Gaming 05:41 hr - Standby 123 hr - General battery life Poco X4 GT 35:08 hr Honor X9a n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X4 GT 86.1 dB Honor X9a n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 January 2023 Release date June 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.