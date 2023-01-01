Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Infinix Note 30 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Infinix Note 30 VIP crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities