Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Note 30 VIP – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Infinix Note 30 VIP

72 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
VS
72 out of 100
Infinix Note 30 VIP
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
Infinix Note 30 VIP

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Infinix Note 30 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (812K versus 668K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Infinix Note 30 VIP crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Note 30 VIP

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 900 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM 51540 Hz -
Response time 24 ms -
Contrast 1573:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
595 nits
Note 30 VIP
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Note 30 VIP +2%
87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Infinix Note 30 VIP in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Max clock 2850 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 860 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1309 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +7%
915
Note 30 VIP
854
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +22%
3686
Note 30 VIP
3029
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +22%
812231
Note 30 VIP
668457
CPU 204200 162635
GPU 310035 238399
Memory 141217 130695
UX 164544 139909
Total score 812231 668457
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.8 °C -
Stability 62% -
Graphics test 35 FPS -
Graphics score 5845 -
Web score 11234 -
Video editing 6848 -
Photo editing 24142 -
Data manipulation 10493 -
Writing score 18116 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:56 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:03 hr -
Watching video 12:36 hr -
Gaming 05:29 hr -
Standby 123 hr -
General battery life
Poco X4 GT
34:55 hr
Note 30 VIP
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.45 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X4 GT
86.1 dB
Note 30 VIP
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 June 2023
Release date June 2022 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30 VIP.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Camon 20 Pro 5G or Note 30 VIP
2. Zero 5G 2023 or Note 30 VIP
3. Note 30 Pro or Note 30 VIP
4. Note 12 Pro 5G or Note 30 VIP
5. Poco F5 or Note 30 VIP
6. Nord CE 3 Lite or Note 30 VIP
7. Galaxy A34 5G or Note 30 VIP
8. Xiaomi 11T or Poco X4 GT
9. Poco X3 Pro or Poco X4 GT
10. Xiaomi 12T or Poco X4 GT
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский