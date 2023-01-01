Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Infinix Zero 5G 2023 VS Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G 2023, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (833K versus 542K)

54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (833K versus 542K) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Price Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 3460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 407 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.9% - PWM 51540 Hz - Response time 24 ms - Contrast 1573:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X4 GT 600 nits Zero 5G 2023 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.83 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X4 GT 85.1% Zero 5G 2023 84.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 - Channels 4 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 XOS

Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:12 hr - Watching video 12:36 hr - Gaming 05:41 hr - Standby 123 hr - General battery life Poco X4 GT 35:08 hr Zero 5G 2023 n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.45 - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/2" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region - Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X4 GT 86.1 dB Zero 5G 2023 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 December 2022 Release date June 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 5G 2023.