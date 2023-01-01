Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Infinix Zero 5G 2023
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G 2023, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (833K versus 542K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G 2023
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
72
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 3460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|-
|PPI
|407 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|650 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|84.7%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.9%
|-
|PWM
|51540 Hz
|-
|Response time
|24 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1573:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
|168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.83 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
924
925
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +64%
3731
2280
|CPU
|201160
|-
|GPU
|311633
|-
|Memory
|148778
|-
|UX
|165114
|-
|Total score
|833461
|542173
|Stability
|61%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5836
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13029
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|-
|Channels
|4
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|-
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|XOS
Battery
|Capacity
|5080 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|1:55 hr
|Web browsing
|13:12 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:36 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:41 hr
|-
|Standby
|123 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2022
|December 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 5G 2023.
