Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Infinix Zero 5G 2023

Ксиаоми X4 GT
VS
Инфиникс Зеро 5G 2023
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
Infinix Zero 5G 2023

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G 2023, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (833K versus 542K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G 2023
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Zero 5G 2023

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 3460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 407 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM 51540 Hz -
Response time 24 ms -
Contrast 1573:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
600 nits
Zero 5G 2023
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.83 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Zero 5G 2023
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 912 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +64%
3731
Zero 5G 2023
2280
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +54%
833461
Zero 5G 2023
542173
CPU 201160 -
GPU 311633 -
Memory 148778 -
UX 165114 -
Total score 833461 542173
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 61% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5836 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13029 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 XOS

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr -
Watching video 12:36 hr -
Gaming 05:41 hr -
Standby 123 hr -
General battery life
Poco X4 GT
35:08 hr
Zero 5G 2023
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.45 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 GT
86.1 dB
Zero 5G 2023
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 December 2022
Release date June 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 5G 2023.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
