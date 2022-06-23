Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Comes with 1060 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4020 mAh
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 539K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 913 and 821 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 45 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 96%
PWM 51540 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 24 ms 13 ms
Contrast 1573:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
597 nits
Edge 30 +5%
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Edge 30 +1%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 912 MHz 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +11%
913
Edge 30
821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +31%
3705
Edge 30
2838
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +47%
794898
Edge 30
539519
CPU 196492 132596
GPU 289945 175192
Memory 147128 100478
UX 162575 133352
Total score 794898 539519
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 GT
5834
Edge 30
n/a
Stability 61% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5834 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12942 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr -
Watching video 12:36 hr -
Gaming 05:41 hr -
Standby 123 hr -
General battery life
Poco X4 GT
35:08 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 GT +2%
86.1 dB
Edge 30
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 April 2022
Release date June 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30.

