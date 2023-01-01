Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Motorola Moto G82 5G VS Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Motorola Moto G82 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (832K versus 412K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 97.9% 95.1% PWM 51540 Hz 119 Hz Response time 24 ms 12 ms Contrast 1573:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X4 GT 601 nits Moto G82 5G +15% 691 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP52 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X4 GT 85.1% Moto G82 5G +2% 86.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:12 hr 11:51 hr Watching video 12:36 hr 17:40 hr Gaming 05:41 hr 06:09 hr Standby 123 hr 124 hr General battery life Poco X4 GT 35:08 hr Moto G82 5G +5% 37:01 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (111th and 63rd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Poco X4 GT +4% 86.1 dB Moto G82 5G 82.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 May 2022 Release date June 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.