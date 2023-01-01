Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Moto G82 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Motorola Moto G82 5G

Ксиаоми X4 GT
VS
Моторола Мото G82 5G
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
Motorola Moto G82 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (832K versus 412K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (691 against 601 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Moto G82 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 95.1%
PWM 51540 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 24 ms 12 ms
Contrast 1573:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
601 nits
Moto G82 5G +15%
691 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 160.89 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Moto G82 5G +2%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Motorola Moto G82 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2850 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 619
GPU clock 860 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +35%
920
Moto G82 5G
684
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +87%
3730
Moto G82 5G
1997
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +102%
832891
Moto G82 5G
412042
CPU 201160 121066
GPU 311633 102050
Memory 148778 71622
UX 165114 114160
Total score 832891 412042
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 GT +383%
5839
Moto G82 5G
1209
Max surface temperature 38.8 °C 43.9 °C
Stability 61% 99%
Graphics test 34 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 5839 1209
PCMark 3.0
Poco X4 GT +27%
13027
Moto G82 5G
10254
Web score 11391 9132
Video editing 6875 4902
Photo editing 24412 20356
Data manipulation 10613 8767
Writing score 18244 13876
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr 11:51 hr
Watching video 12:36 hr 17:40 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 06:09 hr
Standby 123 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT
35:08 hr
Moto G82 5G +5%
37:01 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (111th and 63rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X4 GT +4%
86.1 dB
Moto G82 5G
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 May 2022
Release date June 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and X4 Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Poco F3
4. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and F4 GT
5. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Poco F4
6. Motorola Moto G82 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
7. Motorola Moto G82 5G and Edge 20
8. Motorola Moto G82 5G and Edge 30
9. Motorola Moto G82 5G and Moto G72
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish