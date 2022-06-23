Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Nothing Phone (1)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (801K versus 582K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4500 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 924 and 826 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (667 against 601 nits)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
76
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|650 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|85.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.9%
|95.9%
|PWM
|51540 Hz
|119 Hz
|Response time
|24 ms
|2 ms
|Contrast
|1573:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|193.5 gramm (6.83 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|608 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +12%
924
826
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +24%
3736
3024
|CPU
|196492
|160405
|GPU
|289945
|175059
|Memory
|147128
|113702
|UX
|162575
|130019
|Total score
|801322
|582674
|Stability
|61%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5834
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12942
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking List (84th and 192nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Nothing OS
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5080 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|13:12 hr
|12:12 hr
|Watching video
|12:36 hr
|15:54 hr
|Gaming
|05:41 hr
|04:48 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|108 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (91st and 108th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (1).
