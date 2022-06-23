Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Phone (1) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (801K versus 582K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4500 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 924 and 826 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (667 against 601 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Phone (1)

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 95.9%
PWM 51540 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 24 ms 2 ms
Contrast 1573:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
601 nits
Phone (1) +11%
667 nits
Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 193.5 gramm (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Phone (1) +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 912 MHz 608 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +12%
924
Phone (1)
826
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +24%
3736
Phone (1)
3024
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +38%
801322
Phone (1)
582674
CPU 196492 160405
GPU 289945 175059
Memory 147128 113702
UX 162575 130019
Total score 801322 582674
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 61% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5834 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12942 -
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Nothing OS
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr 12:12 hr
Watching video 12:36 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 04:48 hr
Standby 123 hr 108 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT +2%
35:08 hr
Phone (1)
34:17 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 GT +2%
86.1 dB
Phone (1)
84.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 July 2022
Release date June 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (1).

