Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs 10T 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs OnePlus 10T 5G

Ксиаоми X4 GT
VS
Ванплас 10T 5G
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
OnePlus 10T 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (826 against 601 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1005K versus 801K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1326 and 924 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
10T 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 407 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 99.6%
PWM 51540 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 24 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1573:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
601 nits
10T 5G +37%
826 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP54
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
10T 5G +3%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and OnePlus 10T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 912 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT
924
10T 5G +44%
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT
3736
10T 5G +5%
3930
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT
801322
10T 5G +25%
1005370
CPU 196492 247669
GPU 289945 439011
Memory 147128 146080
UX 162575 170563
Total score 801322 1005370
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 GT
5834
10T 5G +78%
10404
Stability 61% -
Graphics test 34 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 5834 10404
PCMark 3.0 score 12942 -
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (84th and 28th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 67 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (68% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr 11:17 hr
Watching video 12:36 hr 16:57 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 123 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT +6%
35:08 hr
10T 5G
33:09 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (91st and 132nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 GT +2%
86.1 dB
10T 5G
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 August 2022
Release date June 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10T 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT or Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT or Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
4. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT or Xiaomi Poco F4
5. OnePlus 10T 5G or OnePlus 9 Pro
6. OnePlus 10T 5G or Xiaomi 12 Pro
7. OnePlus 10T 5G or Google Pixel 6a
8. OnePlus 10T 5G or OnePlus Nord 2T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish