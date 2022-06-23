Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs OnePlus 10T 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
- Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (826 against 601 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1005K versus 801K)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1326 and 924 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
84
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|650 nits
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|87.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.9%
|99.6%
|PWM
|51540 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|24 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|1573:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|203.5 gramm (7.18 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP54
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
924
10T 5G +44%
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3736
10T 5G +5%
3930
|CPU
|196492
|247669
|GPU
|289945
|439011
|Memory
|147128
|146080
|UX
|162575
|170563
|Total score
|801322
|1005370
|Stability
|61%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|62 FPS
|Graphics score
|5834
|10404
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12942
|-
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (84th and 28th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|OxygenOS 12.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5080 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|150 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (68% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|0:19 hr
|Web browsing
|13:12 hr
|11:17 hr
|Watching video
|12:36 hr
|16:57 hr
|Gaming
|05:41 hr
|05:37 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|97 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (91st and 132nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2022
|August 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10T 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT.
