Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.