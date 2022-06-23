Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (757K versus 409K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 27 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|650 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.4%
|PWM
|-
|354 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +28%
918
716
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +73%
3734
2163
|CPU
|181658
|110169
|GPU
|301013
|119142
|Memory
|136162
|74661
|UX
|135666
|104652
|Total score
|757462
|409415
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|12 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2015
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7907
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|OxygenOS 11.3
|OS size
|-
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5080 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|0:33 hr
|Web browsing
|15:37 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:39 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:37 hr
|-
|Standby
|112 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.
