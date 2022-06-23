Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Nord N20 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 378K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N20 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (642 against 597 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Nord N20 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM 51540 Hz -
Response time 24 ms -
Contrast 1573:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
597 nits
Nord N20 5G +8%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Nord N20 5G
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and OnePlus Nord N20 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 619
GPU clock 912 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +35%
913
Nord N20 5G
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +91%
3705
Nord N20 5G
1940
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +110%
794898
Nord N20 5G
378010
CPU 196492 -
GPU 289945 -
Memory 147128 -
UX 162575 -
Total score 794898 378010
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 61% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5834 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12942 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr 13:02 hr
Watching video 12:36 hr 17:20 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 123 hr 117 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT
35:08 hr
Nord N20 5G +6%
37:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 GT
86.1 dB
Nord N20 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 April 2022
Release date June 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.

