Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (35:08 vs 29:38 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 29% higher pixel density (525 vs 407 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (762 against 601 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1020K versus 801K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Find X5 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 98.1%
PWM 51540 Hz 361 Hz
Response time 24 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1573:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
601 nits
Find X5 Pro +27%
762 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Ceramic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Find X5 Pro +5%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 912 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT
924
Find X5 Pro +9%
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +8%
3736
Find X5 Pro
3466
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT
801322
Find X5 Pro +27%
1020030
CPU 196492 233641
GPU 289945 443346
Memory 147128 174280
UX 162575 159010
Total score 801322 1020030
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 GT
5834
Find X5 Pro +63%
9497
Stability 61% 63%
Graphics test 34 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 5834 9497
PCMark 3.0 score 12942 11742
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (84th and 24th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1
OS size - 24.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr 10:45 hr
Watching video 12:36 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 06:09 hr
Standby 123 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT +19%
35:08 hr
Find X5 Pro
29:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 110°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.4
Focal length - 21 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 GT
86.1 dB
Find X5 Pro +4%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 February 2022
Release date June 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

