Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Oppo Find X5 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
- Shows 19% longer battery life (35:08 vs 29:38 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Weighs 18 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 29% higher pixel density (525 vs 407 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (762 against 601 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1020K versus 801K)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
85
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|650 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|89.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.9%
|98.1%
|PWM
|51540 Hz
|361 Hz
|Response time
|24 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|1573:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
924
Find X5 Pro +9%
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +8%
3736
3466
|CPU
|196492
|233641
|GPU
|289945
|443346
|Memory
|147128
|174280
|UX
|162575
|159010
|Total score
|801322
|1020030
|Stability
|61%
|63%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|5834
|9497
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12942
|11742
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (84th and 24th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12.1
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS size
|-
|24.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5080 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|13:12 hr
|10:45 hr
|Watching video
|12:36 hr
|14:34 hr
|Gaming
|05:41 hr
|06:09 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|110°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
126
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT.
