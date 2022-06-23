Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Oppo Realme 10

Ксиаоми X4 GT
VS
Оппо Реалми 10
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
Oppo Realme 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (795K versus 393K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (38:25 vs 35:08 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM 51540 Hz -
Response time 24 ms -
Contrast 1573:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
600 nits
Realme 10 +2%
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT +1%
85.1%
Realme 10
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 912 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +61%
910
Realme 10
564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +110%
3692
Realme 10
1754
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +102%
795647
Realme 10
393534
CPU 196492 107702
GPU 289945 92725
Memory 147128 91328
UX 162575 104674
Total score 795647 393534
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 61% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5834 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12980 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr 14:38 hr
Watching video 12:36 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 123 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT
35:08 hr
Realme 10 +9%
38:25 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (95th and 36th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 GT
86.1 dB
Realme 10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 November 2022
Release date June 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
3. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
4. Xiaomi Poco F4 vs Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Oppo Realme 10
6. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Oppo Realme 10
7. Oppo Realme 9 vs Oppo Realme 10
8. Xiaomi Poco M5s vs Oppo Realme 10
9. Vivo V25e vs Oppo Realme 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish