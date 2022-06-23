Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.