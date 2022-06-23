Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Realme GT Neo 2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2

VS
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
Oppo Realme GT Neo 2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (801K versus 723K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (664 against 601 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1019 and 924 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Realme GT Neo 2

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 98.1%
PWM 51540 Hz 531 Hz
Response time 24 ms 6 ms
Contrast 1573:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
601 nits
Realme GT Neo 2 +10%
664 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IPX5
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Realme GT Neo 2 +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 650
GPU clock 912 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT
924
Realme GT Neo 2 +10%
1019
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +17%
3736
Realme GT Neo 2
3197
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +11%
801322
Realme GT Neo 2
723469
CPU 196492 199231
GPU 289945 241509
Memory 147128 122108
UX 162575 159621
Total score 801322 723469
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 GT +38%
5834
Realme GT Neo 2
4238
Stability 61% 99%
Graphics test 34 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 5834 4238
PCMark 3.0 score 12942 -
AnTuTu Ranking (84th and 118th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr 12:08 hr
Watching video 12:36 hr 18:14 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 123 hr 112 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT
35:08 hr
Realme GT Neo 2 +3%
36:16 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (91st and 67th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 September 2021
Release date June 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT. It has a better performance, software, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
42 (53.8%)
36 (46.2%)
Total votes: 78

