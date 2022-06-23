Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Reno 7 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 547K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Reno 7 Pro 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 920 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM 51540 Hz -
Response time 24 ms -
Contrast 1573:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
602 nits
Reno 7 Pro 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Reno 7 Pro 5G +5%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 912 MHz 886 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +13%
926
Reno 7 Pro 5G
822
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +38%
3727
Reno 7 Pro 5G
2693
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +46%
797735
Reno 7 Pro 5G
547925
CPU 196492 133186
GPU 289945 218898
Memory 147128 100212
UX 162575 92564
Total score 797735 547925
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 GT +37%
5834
Reno 7 Pro 5G
4251
Stability 61% -
Graphics test 34 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 5834 4251
PCMark 3.0 score 12980 8776
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr -
Watching video 12:36 hr -
Gaming 05:41 hr -
Standby 123 hr -
General battery life
Poco X4 GT
35:08 hr
Reno 7 Pro 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.4
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 November 2021
Release date June 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT. It has a better performance, software, camera, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

