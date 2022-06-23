Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Reno 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (35:49 vs 30:27 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4500 mAh
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (757K versus 665K)
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 918 and 719 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
  • Delivers 37% higher peek brightness (826 against 605 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Reno 8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
605 nits
Reno 8 Pro +37%
826 nits

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 7.34 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Reno 8 Pro +6%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Oppo Reno 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +28%
918
Reno 8 Pro
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +56%
3734
Reno 8 Pro
2393
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +14%
757462
Reno 8 Pro
665135
CPU 181658 145245
GPU 301013 259335
Memory 136162 137100
UX 135666 120108
Total score 757462 665135
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (90% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:37 hr 09:41 hr
Watching video 11:39 hr 14:06 hr
Gaming 05:37 hr 05:13 hr
Standby 112 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT +18%
35:49 hr
Reno 8 Pro
30:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2022 May 2022
Release date June 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

