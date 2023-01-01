Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Realme GT Neo 5 SE 72 out of 100 VS 77 out of 100 Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Realme GT Neo 5 SE Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Realme GT Neo 5 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5080 mAh

Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5080 mAh 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 811K)

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 811K) OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) 11% higher pixel density (451 vs 407 PPI)

11% higher pixel density (451 vs 407 PPI) The phone is 9-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Realme GT Neo 5 SE Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 97.9% - PWM 51540 Hz - Response time 24 ms - Contrast 1573:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X4 GT 596 nits GT Neo 5 SE n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 193.1 g (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X4 GT 85.1% GT Neo 5 SE +3% 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh 5500 mAh Charge power 67 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes Full charging time 0:57 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 13:12 hr - Watching video 12:36 hr - Gaming 05:41 hr - Standby 123 hr - General battery life Poco X4 GT 35:08 hr GT Neo 5 SE n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Poco X4 GT 86.1 dB GT Neo 5 SE n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 April 2023 Release date June 2022 April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Realme GT Neo 5 SE. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT.