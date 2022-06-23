Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Galaxy A33 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 388K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (35:08 vs 32:05 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (727 against 597 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Galaxy A33 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 98.3%
PWM 51540 Hz 366 Hz
Response time 24 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1573:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
597 nits
Galaxy A33 5G +22%
727 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT +2%
85.1%
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G68
GPU clock 912 MHz 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +25%
913
Galaxy A33 5G
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +95%
3705
Galaxy A33 5G
1897
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +104%
794898
Galaxy A33 5G
388832
CPU 196492 102701
GPU 289945 109820
Memory 147128 71863
UX 162575 107363
Total score 794898 388832
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 GT +158%
5834
Galaxy A33 5G
2258
Stability 61% 98%
Graphics test 34 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 5834 2258
PCMark 3.0 score 12942 10769
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr 10:26 hr
Watching video 12:36 hr 15:03 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 05:57 hr
Standby 123 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT +10%
35:08 hr
Galaxy A33 5G
32:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 GT
86.1 dB
Galaxy A33 5G +3%
88.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 March 2022
Release date June 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.

