Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Weighs 28 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Delivers 112% higher peak brightness (1276 against 602 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (953K versus 797K)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- 23% higher pixel density (500 vs 407 PPI)
- Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
79
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|500 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|830 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|650 nits
|1750 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|90.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.9%
|98.2%
|PWM
|51540 Hz
|120 Hz
|Response time
|24 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|1573:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|1300 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
926
Galaxy S22 Ultra +28%
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +1%
3727
3687
|CPU
|196492
|223163
|GPU
|289945
|391575
|Memory
|147128
|175188
|UX
|162575
|154579
|Total score
|797735
|953227
|Stability
|61%
|64%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|41 FPS
|Graphics score
|5834
|6873
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12980
|12633
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (90th and 42nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|-
|26.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5080 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|0:59 hr
|Web browsing
|13:12 hr
|11:20 hr
|Watching video
|12:36 hr
|14:43 hr
|Gaming
|05:41 hr
|05:53 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|109 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (93rd and 135th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|1/2.82"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
114
Generic camera score
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.05 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.58 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
