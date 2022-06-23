Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Galaxy S22 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Delivers 112% higher peak brightness (1276 against 602 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (953K versus 797K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 23% higher pixel density (500 vs 407 PPI)
  • Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Galaxy S22 Ultra

Display

Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 407 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 98.2%
PWM 51540 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 24 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1573:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
602 nits
Galaxy S22 Ultra +112%
1276 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Galaxy S22 Ultra +6%
90.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 912 MHz 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT
797735
Galaxy S22 Ultra +19%
953227
CPU 196492 223163
GPU 289945 391575
Memory 147128 175188
UX 162575 154579
Total score 797735 953227
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 GT
5834
Galaxy S22 Ultra +18%
6873
Stability 61% 64%
Graphics test 34 FPS 41 FPS
Graphics score 5834 6873
PCMark 3.0 score 12980 12633
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (90th and 42nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0
OS size - 26.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr 11:20 hr
Watching video 12:36 hr 14:43 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 05:53 hr
Standby 123 hr 109 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT +6%
35:08 hr
Galaxy S22 Ultra
33:09 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (93rd and 135th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/2.82"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 GT
86.1 dB
Galaxy S22 Ultra +5%
90.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 February 2022
Release date June 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (90%)
1 (10%)
Total votes: 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
