Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.