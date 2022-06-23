Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs iQOO Neo 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Vivo iQOO Neo 6

Ксиаоми X4 GT
VS
Виво iQOO Нео 6
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
Vivo iQOO Neo 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (35:49 vs 32:14 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4700 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 6
  • Delivers 29% higher peek brightness (778 against 605 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 987 and 918 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
iQOO Neo 6

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 490 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
605 nits
iQOO Neo 6 +29%
778 nits

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
iQOO Neo 6
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Vivo iQOO Neo 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 650
GPU clock 600 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT
918
iQOO Neo 6 +8%
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +21%
3734
iQOO Neo 6
3087
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +4%
757462
iQOO Neo 6
726086
CPU 181658 181724
GPU 301013 245641
Memory 136162 133355
UX 135666 159750
Total score 757462 726086
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4225
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (82nd and 95th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:37 hr 12:11 hr
Watching video 11:39 hr 13:09 hr
Gaming 05:37 hr 05:21 hr
Standby 112 hr 103 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT +11%
35:49 hr
iQOO Neo 6
32:14 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (66th and 137th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 116°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced June 2022 May 2022
Release date June 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Neo 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and X3 GT
3. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi 11T
4. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and X4 Pro 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi 12
6. Vivo iQOO Neo 6 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G
7. Vivo iQOO Neo 6 and Xiaomi Mi 11X
8. Vivo iQOO Neo 6 and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T
9. Vivo iQOO Neo 6 and iQOO 9 SE
10. Vivo iQOO Neo 6 and Motorola Edge 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish