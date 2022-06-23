Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs 12S Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs 12S Ultra

Ксиаоми X4 GT
VS
Ксиаоми 12S Ультра
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (35:08 vs 31:31 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 77% higher peak brightness (1067 against 602 nits)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1096K versus 797K)
  • 28% higher pixel density (521 vs 407 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
12S Ultra

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 99.7%
PWM 51540 Hz 186 Hz
Response time 24 ms 2 ms
Contrast 1573:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
602 nits
12S Ultra +77%
1067 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 163.17 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 74.92 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 9.06 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
12S Ultra +5%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi 12S Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 912 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT
926
12S Ultra +44%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT
3727
12S Ultra +19%
4418
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT
797735
12S Ultra +37%
1096456
CPU 196492 252060
GPU 289945 482481
Memory 147128 182844
UX 162575 173557
Total score 797735 1096456
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 GT
5834
12S Ultra +68%
9805
Stability 61% 68%
Graphics test 34 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 5834 9805
PCMark 3.0 score 12980 13376
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (90th and 14th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 4860 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (73% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr 11:47 hr
Watching video 12:36 hr 13:51 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 05:38 hr
Standby 123 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT +11%
35:08 hr
12S Ultra
31:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 128°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 GT +3%
86.1 dB
12S Ultra
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 July 2022
Release date June 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 11T and Poco X4 GT
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 and X4 GT
3. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and X4 GT
4. Xiaomi Poco F4 and X4 GT
5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Xiaomi 12S Ultra
6. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Xiaomi 12S Ultra
7. Xiaomi 12 Pro and 12S Ultra
8. Xiaomi 12T Pro and 12S Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish