Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Civi 2

Ксиаоми X4 GT
VS
Ксиаоми Civi 2
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
Xiaomi Civi 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi Civi 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 562K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Civi 2
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 28.2 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Civi 2

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM 51540 Hz -
Response time 24 ms -
Contrast 1573:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
602 nits
Civi 2
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 7.23 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 171.8 gramm (6.06 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Civi 2 +5%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi Civi 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 662
GPU clock 912 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +29%
922
Civi 2
716
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +28%
3752
Civi 2
2921
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +42%
797273
Civi 2
562032
CPU 196492 177123
GPU 289945 162367
Memory 147128 101455
UX 162575 120496
Total score 797273 562032
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 GT
5834
Civi 2
n/a
Stability 61% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5834 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12942 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (82nd and 196th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (32% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr -
Watching video 12:36 hr -
Gaming 05:41 hr -
Standby 123 hr -
General battery life
Poco X4 GT
35:08 hr
Civi 2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 GT
86.1 dB
Civi 2
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2022 September 2022
Release date June 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Civi 2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
