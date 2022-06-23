Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Mi 11 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Mi 11 Ultra

Ксиаоми X4 GT
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Ультра
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (35:08 vs 25:28 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (943 against 602 nits)
  • 27% higher pixel density (515 vs 407 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Mi 11 Ultra

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 900 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 99.8%
PWM 51540 Hz 510 Hz
Response time 24 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast 1573:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
602 nits
Mi 11 Ultra +57%
943 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 234 gramm (8.25 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Ceramic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Mi 11 Ultra +7%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 660
GPU clock 912 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT
926
Mi 11 Ultra +23%
1143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +7%
3727
Mi 11 Ultra
3491
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +3%
797735
Mi 11 Ultra
776513
CPU 196492 198271
GPU 289945 290845
Memory 147128 131669
UX 162575 151935
Total score 797735 776513
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 GT +10%
5834
Mi 11 Ultra
5308
Stability 61% 91%
Graphics test 34 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 5834 5308
PCMark 3.0 score 12980 13096
AnTuTu Ranking (90th and 102nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 31 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (67 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (90% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr 08:18 hr
Watching video 12:36 hr 12:44 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 04:46 hr
Standby 123 hr 79 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT +38%
35:08 hr
Mi 11 Ultra
25:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 128°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.3
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 GT
86.1 dB
Mi 11 Ultra +4%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 March 2021
Release date June 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (61.5%)
5 (38.5%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and X4 Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
4. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
5. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi 12T
6. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and 11T Pro
7. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and 12 Pro
8. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi 12
9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and 12T Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish