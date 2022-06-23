Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Mi 9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 1780 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 3300 mAh
- Shows 37% longer battery life (35:08 vs 25:40 hours)
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 505K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 27 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
79
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|650 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|85.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97.9%
|95.4%
|PWM
|51540 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|24 ms
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|1573:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +48%
913
615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +56%
3705
2376
|CPU
|196492
|145198
|GPU
|289945
|179503
|Memory
|147128
|76010
|UX
|162575
|109413
|Total score
|794898
|505692
|Stability
|61%
|93%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|18 FPS
|Graphics score
|5834
|3067
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12942
|10491
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 12.0.1
|OS size
|-
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5080 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|1:30 hr
|Web browsing
|13:12 hr
|07:01 hr
|Watching video
|12:36 hr
|14:57 hr
|Gaming
|05:41 hr
|03:32 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
99
Generic camera score
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2022
|February 2019
|Release date
|June 2022
|April 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.389 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.
