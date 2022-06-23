Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Mi 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Mi 9

Ксиаоми X4 GT
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
Xiaomi Mi 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1780 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (35:08 vs 25:40 hours)
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 505K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Mi 9

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 407 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 95.4%
PWM 51540 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 24 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast 1573:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
597 nits
Mi 9 +4%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Mi 9
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi Mi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 640
GPU clock 912 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +48%
913
Mi 9
615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +56%
3705
Mi 9
2376
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +57%
794898
Mi 9
505692
CPU 196492 145198
GPU 289945 179503
Memory 147128 76010
UX 162575 109413
Total score 794898 505692
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 GT +90%
5834
Mi 9
3067
Stability 61% 93%
Graphics test 34 FPS 18 FPS
Graphics score 5834 3067
PCMark 3.0 score 12942 10491
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.0.1
OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 67 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr 07:01 hr
Watching video 12:36 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 03:32 hr
Standby 123 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT +37%
35:08 hr
Mi 9
25:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco X4 GT
n/a
Mi 9
112
Video quality
Poco X4 GT
n/a
Mi 9
99
Generic camera score
Poco X4 GT
n/a
Mi 9
107

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 GT
86.1 dB
Mi 9 +1%
87.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 February 2019
Release date June 2022 April 2019
SAR (head) - 1.389 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Poco F3
3. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and F4 GT
4. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 and Redmi Note 11
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 and OnePlus 7
7. Xiaomi Mi 9 and 9T Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish