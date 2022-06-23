Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Poco M4 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (751K versus 302K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Delivers 23% higher peek brightness (736 against 599 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 20.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Poco M4 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
599 nits
Poco M4 Pro +23%
736 nits

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT +1%
85.1%
Poco M4 Pro
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 16 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +74%
908
Poco M4 Pro
521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +101%
3686
Poco M4 Pro
1831
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +148%
751391
Poco M4 Pro
302684
CPU 181658 89336
GPU 301013 73785
Memory 136162 58815
UX 135666 81246
Total score 751391 302684
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1095
PCMark 3.0 score - 8456
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:37 hr 12:00 hr
Watching video 11:39 hr 16:00 hr
Gaming 05:37 hr 06:07 hr
Standby 112 hr 131 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT
35:49 hr
Poco M4 Pro +3%
36:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced June 2022 February 2022
Release date June 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.

