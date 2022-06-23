Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Poco M4 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs M4 Pro 5G

Ксиаоми X4 GT
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про 5G
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 396K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (602 against 514 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 99.8%
PWM 51540 Hz -
Response time 24 ms 42 ms
Contrast 1573:1 700:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT +17%
602 nits
Poco M4 Pro 5G
514 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 75.78 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 912 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +53%
922
Poco M4 Pro 5G
601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +108%
3752
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +101%
797273
Poco M4 Pro 5G
396511
CPU 196492 114422
GPU 289945 92133
Memory 147128 78871
UX 162575 108422
Total score 797273 396511
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 GT +375%
5834
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1228
Stability 61% 99%
Graphics test 34 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 5834 1228
PCMark 3.0 score 12942 8917
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:12 hr 13:28 hr
Watching video 12:36 hr 13:26 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 06:22 hr
Standby 123 hr 129 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT
35:08 hr
Poco M4 Pro 5G +4%
36:42 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (102nd and 59th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.45
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 GT
86.1 dB
Poco M4 Pro 5G +4%
89.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced June 2022 November 2021
Release date June 2022 November 2021
SAR (head) - 0.59 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (75%)
3 (25%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Poco F3 vs Poco X4 GT
2. 11T Pro vs Poco X4 GT
3. 12 Pro vs Poco X4 GT
4. Xiaomi 12X vs Poco X4 GT
5. Realme GT2 Pro vs Poco X4 GT
6. Redmi Note 11 vs Poco M4 Pro 5G
7. Poco F3 vs Poco M4 Pro 5G
8. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Poco M4 Pro 5G
9. Realme 8 vs Poco M4 Pro 5G
10. Poco M3 Pro vs Poco M4 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish