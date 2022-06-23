Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.