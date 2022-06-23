Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.