Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 382K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 382K) Shows 20% longer battery life (37:24 vs 31:06 hours)

Shows 20% longer battery life (37:24 vs 31:06 hours) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (836 against 752 nits)

Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (836 against 752 nits) Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Price Apple iPhone 14 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 86% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 89.4% 99.5% PWM 479 Hz 60 Hz Response time 1 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X4 Pro 5G 752 nits iPhone 14 +11% 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Poco X4 Pro 5G 86% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 67 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:34 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 13:33 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 06:57 hr 05:24 hr Standby 100 hr 122 hr General battery life Poco X4 Pro 5G 31:06 hr iPhone 14 +20% 37:24 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X4 Pro 5G n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality Poco X4 Pro 5G n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score Poco X4 Pro 5G n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X4 Pro 5G +8% 87.2 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2022 Release date March 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.