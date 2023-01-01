Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2022) VS Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Apple iPhone SE (2022) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Price Apple iPhone SE (2022) Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 625 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 89.4% 99.9% PWM 479 Hz - Response time 1 ms 38 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X4 Pro 5G +17% 752 nits iPhone SE (2022) 642 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X4 Pro 5G +31% 86% iPhone SE (2022) 65.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh Charge power 67 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:34 hr 09:55 hr Watching video 13:33 hr 08:38 hr Gaming 06:57 hr 03:26 hr Standby 100 hr 93 hr General battery life Poco X4 Pro 5G +21% 31:06 hr iPhone SE (2022) 25:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X4 Pro 5G n/a iPhone SE (2022) 128 Video quality Poco X4 Pro 5G n/a iPhone SE (2022) 109 Generic camera score Poco X4 Pro 5G n/a iPhone SE (2022) 118

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X4 Pro 5G +2% 87.2 dB iPhone SE (2022) 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 March 2022 Release date March 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.