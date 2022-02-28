Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4680 mAh
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (857 against 752 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Weighs 22 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.34 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|85%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|-
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +6%
681
644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +5%
2045
1950
|CPU
|123553
|110274
|GPU
|99860
|102697
|Memory
|71001
|76143
|UX
|96092
|91936
|Total score
|387977
|379745
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|9 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1663
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8868
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4680 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:49 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:23 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +28%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:33 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +31%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +5%
34:19 hr
32:57 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (115th and 21st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|August 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5a 5G.
