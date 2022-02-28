Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Honor 10X Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Huawei Honor 10X Lite

Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10Х Лайт
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Huawei Honor 10X Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 95% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 199K)
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (752 against 423 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Honor 10X Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X4 Pro 5G +78%
752 nits
Honor 10X Lite
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G51
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G +95%
387977
Honor 10X Lite
199309
CPU 123553 73626
GPU 99860 29538
Memory 71001 43324
UX 96092 53572
Total score 387977 199309
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 3.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +1%
14:23 hr
Honor 10X Lite
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +5%
16:33 hr
Honor 10X Lite
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
34:19 hr
Honor 10X Lite +9%
37:25 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (115th and 120th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 October 2020
Release date March 2022 November 2020
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
