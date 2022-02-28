Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Honor Magic 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (31:06 vs 25:34 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (939K versus 388K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 100W
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (965 against 757 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Honor Magic 4 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 93%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.4% 94.7%
PWM 479 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
757 nits
Honor Magic 4 Pro +27%
965 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G
388686
Honor Magic 4 Pro +142%
939096
CPU 120374 187881
GPU 100037 434884
Memory 58771 148460
UX 106756 166743
Total score 388686 939096
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 63%
Graphics test 7 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 1203 9862
PCMark 3.0 score 10064 13753
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6
OS size 26 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 67 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (100 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:34 hr 09:33 hr
Watching video 13:33 hr 11:47 hr
Gaming 06:57 hr 06:16 hr
Standby 100 hr 68 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 Pro 5G +22%
31:06 hr
Honor Magic 4 Pro
25:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 122°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 Pro 5G
87.2 dB
Honor Magic 4 Pro +1%
88.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 February 2022
Release date March 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

