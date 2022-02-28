Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.