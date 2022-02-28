Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.