Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Zero 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Infinix Zero 5G

Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
VS
Инфиникс Зеро 5G
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Infinix Zero 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 51% higher peek brightness (760 against 502 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (37:55 vs 33:03 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 404K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Zero 5G

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 395 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +51%
760 nits
Zero 5G
502 nits

Design and build

Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 Pro 5G
86%
Zero 5G +2%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
692
Zero 5G +2%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
2068
Zero 5G +5%
2180
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G
404406
Zero 5G +17%
472915
CPU 124687 126661
GPU 99320 126659
Memory 68799 104059
UX 110873 113041
Total score 404406 472915
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 Pro 5G
1205
Zero 5G +66%
1995
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 11 FPS
Graphics score 1205 1995
PCMark 3.0 score 10337 11888
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 14:43 hr
Watching video 13:18 hr 15:35 hr
Gaming 06:00 hr 05:55 hr
Standby 118 hr 117 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 Pro 5G
33:03 hr
Zero 5G +15%
37:55 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (116th and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 February 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 5G. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G.

