Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 382K)

37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 382K) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 89.4% - PWM 479 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X4 Pro 5G 752 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X4 Pro 5G 86% Edge (2022) +2% 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:34 hr - Watching video 13:33 hr - Gaming 06:57 hr - Standby 100 hr - General battery life Poco X4 Pro 5G 31:06 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length - 0.7 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X4 Pro 5G 87.2 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2022 August 2022 Release date March 2022 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.