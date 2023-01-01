Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Moto G53 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Motorola Moto G53

Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
Моторола Мото G53
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Motorola Moto G53

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (758 against 601 nits)
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 319K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 689 and 561 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (37:09 vs 31:06 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Moto G53

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 89.4% 90.1%
PWM 479 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 41 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1468:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +26%
758 nits
Moto G53
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 Pro 5G +3%
86%
Moto G53
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +23%
689
Moto G53
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +30%
2075
Moto G53
1596
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G +22%
388074
Moto G53
319206
CPU 120182 109866
GPU 99526 65748
Memory 61280 66109
UX 104814 75050
Total score 388074 319206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 Pro 5G +22%
1202
Moto G53
982
Max surface temperature 38.1 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 1202 982
PCMark 3.0
Poco X4 Pro 5G +3%
10037
Moto G53
9742
Web score 8734 9068
Video editing 4650 4594
Photo editing 21124 21352
Data manipulation 8450 7730
Writing score 12585 12778
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 26 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:34 hr 13:23 hr
Watching video 13:33 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 06:57 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 100 hr 130 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 Pro 5G
31:06 hr
Moto G53 +19%
37:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8160 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X4 Pro 5G +5%
87.2 dB
Moto G53
82.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 December 2022
Release date March 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.

