Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Motorola Moto G53 VS Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)

46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI) Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (758 against 601 nits)

Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (758 against 601 nits) 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 319K)

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 319K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 689 and 561 points

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 689 and 561 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 Shows 19% longer battery life (37:09 vs 31:06 hours)

Shows 19% longer battery life (37:09 vs 31:06 hours) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 10-months newer

The phone is 10-months newer Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 22 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 89.4% 90.1% PWM 479 Hz Not detected Response time 1 ms 41 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1468:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X4 Pro 5G +26% 758 nits Moto G53 601 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X4 Pro 5G +3% 86% Moto G53 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 2:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:34 hr 13:23 hr Watching video 13:33 hr 14:34 hr Gaming 06:57 hr 05:32 hr Standby 100 hr 130 hr General battery life Poco X4 Pro 5G 31:06 hr Moto G53 +19% 37:09 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8160 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes - LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Poco X4 Pro 5G +5% 87.2 dB Moto G53 82.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 December 2022 Release date March 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.