Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Motorola Moto G73 VS Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Motorola Moto G73 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Weighs 24 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Price Motorola Moto G73 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits - HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 89.4% - PWM 479 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X4 Pro 5G 758 nits Moto G73 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X4 Pro 5G 86% Moto G73 85.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:34 hr - Watching video 13:33 hr - Gaming 06:57 hr - Standby 100 hr - General battery life Poco X4 Pro 5G 31:06 hr Moto G73 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Poco X4 Pro 5G 87.2 dB Moto G73 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 January 2023 Release date March 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G73. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G.