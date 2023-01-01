Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Nothing Phone (1) VS Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Nothing Phone (1) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1) 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 382K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 89.4% 95.9% PWM 479 Hz 119 Hz Response time 1 ms 2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X4 Pro 5G +14% 752 nits Phone (1) 662 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X4 Pro 5G 86% Phone (1) 85.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 Nothing OS 1.5 OS size 26 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:34 hr 12:12 hr Watching video 13:33 hr 15:54 hr Gaming 06:57 hr 04:48 hr Standby 100 hr 108 hr General battery life Poco X4 Pro 5G 31:06 hr Phone (1) +10% 34:17 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 114° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X4 Pro 5G n/a Phone (1) 121 Video quality Poco X4 Pro 5G n/a Phone (1) 112 Generic camera score Poco X4 Pro 5G n/a Phone (1) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Poco X4 Pro 5G +3% 87.2 dB Phone (1) 84.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2022 July 2022 Release date March 2022 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.