Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2T

Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
VS
Ванплас Норд 2Т
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
OnePlus Nord 2T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (757 against 640 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (673K versus 388K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 828 and 692 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.4% 98.3%
PWM 479 Hz 193 Hz
Response time 1 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +18%
757 nits
Nord 2T
640 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
692
Nord 2T +20%
828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
2073
Nord 2T +37%
2836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G
388686
Nord 2T +73%
673241
CPU 120374 175579
GPU 100037 245229
Memory 58771 114842
UX 106756 131394
Total score 388686 673241
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 Pro 5G
1203
Nord 2T +283%
4605
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 1203 4605
PCMark 3.0 score 10064 9951
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 26 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:34 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 13:33 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 06:57 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 100 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 Pro 5G
31:06 hr
Nord 2T +1%
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 Pro 5G
87.2 dB
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 May 2022
Release date March 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
2. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and X3 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Google Pixel 6
4. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro
6. OnePlus Nord 2T and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
7. OnePlus Nord 2T and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
8. OnePlus Nord 2T and Google Pixel 6a
9. OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus 9RT
10. OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus 10R

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish