Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Find X5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Find X5

Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
VS
Оппо Find X5
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Oppo Find X5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 382K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Find X5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.4% -
PWM 479 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
752 nits
Find X5 +6%
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 Pro 5G
86%
Find X5 +3%
89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Oppo Find X5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
681
Find X5 +64%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
2045
Find X5 +80%
3671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G
382150
Find X5 +111%
807207
CPU 120182 -
GPU 99526 -
Memory 61280 -
UX 104814 -
Total score 382150 807207
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X4 Pro 5G
1202
Find X5 +385%
5829
Max surface temperature 38.1 °C -
Stability 99% 63%
Graphics test 7 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 1202 5829
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8734 -
Video editing 4650 -
Photo editing 21124 -
Data manipulation 8450 -
Writing score 12585 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:34 hr 11:53 hr
Watching video 13:33 hr 16:27 hr
Gaming 06:57 hr 05:20 hr
Standby 100 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 Pro 5G
31:06 hr
Find X5 +6%
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 110°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X4 Pro 5G
87.2 dB
Find X5
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 February 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 10 Pro vs Oppo Find X5
2. Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Find X5
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs X4 Pro 5G
4. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs X4 Pro 5G
5. Xiaomi 11T vs Poco X4 Pro 5G
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs X4 Pro 5G
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Poco X4 Pro 5G
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G
9. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs X4 Pro 5G
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Poco X4 Pro 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish