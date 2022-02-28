Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 79% higher maximum brightness (752 against 420 nits)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (119 vs 107 hours)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 338K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 2336 Hz
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X4 Pro 5G +79%
752 nits
Realme 6 Pro
420 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock - 800 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +26%
2045
Realme 6 Pro
1624
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G +14%
387977
Realme 6 Pro
338878
CPU 123553 103398
GPU 99860 85506
Memory 71001 56564
UX 96092 96786
Total score 387977 338878
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 775
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
14:23 hr
Realme 6 Pro +1%
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +17%
16:33 hr
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +10%
34:19 hr
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2020
Release date March 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
4. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 9R
5. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme 8i
6. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Huawei P40 Lite
8. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Oppo Realme 5 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
10. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish