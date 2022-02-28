Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.