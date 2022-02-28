Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G96. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.