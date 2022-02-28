Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A11

Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А11
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 98K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)
  • Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (752 against 447 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy A11

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 81.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X4 Pro 5G +68%
752 nits
Galaxy A11
447 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 Pro 5G +5%
86%
Galaxy A11
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 506
GPU clock - 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +149%
681
Galaxy A11
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +103%
2045
Galaxy A11
1008
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G +294%
387977
Galaxy A11
98405
CPU 123553 39190
GPU 99860 10532
Memory 71001 29723
UX 96092 19815
Total score 387977 98405
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
14:23 hr
Galaxy A11
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
16:33 hr
Galaxy A11
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
34:19 hr
Galaxy A11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 115°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2022 March 2020
Release date March 2022 May 2020
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
4. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
5. Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A31 and Samsung Galaxy A11
7. Samsung Galaxy A30s and Samsung Galaxy A11
8. Samsung Galaxy M31 and Samsung Galaxy A11
9. Samsung Galaxy A10s and Samsung Galaxy A11
10. Samsung Galaxy A01 and Samsung Galaxy A11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish