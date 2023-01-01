Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.