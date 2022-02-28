Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A22 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A22

Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А22
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 229K)
  • 44% higher pixel density (395 vs 274 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (752 against 594 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy A22

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 140.9%
PWM - 127 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X4 Pro 5G +27%
752 nits
Galaxy A22
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 Pro 5G +2%
86%
Galaxy A22
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +81%
681
Galaxy A22
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +49%
2045
Galaxy A22
1369
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G +69%
387977
Galaxy A22
229723
CPU 123553 66889
GPU 99860 52799
Memory 71001 42837
UX 96092 68466
Total score 387977 229723
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 683
PCMark 3.0 score - 6750
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 18.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
14:23 hr
Galaxy A22 +21%
17:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
16:33 hr
Galaxy A22 +11%
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +9%
34:19 hr
Galaxy A22
31:40 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (115th and 53rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2022 June 2021
Release date March 2022 June 2021
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

