Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23 5G
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 76% higher peak brightness (748 against 425 nits)
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 300K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy A23 5G

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 89.4% 99.9%
PWM 479 Hz -
Response time 1 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1442:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +76%
748 nits
Galaxy A23 5G
425 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G +33%
400774
Galaxy A23 5G
300287
CPU 124687 93053
GPU 99320 70312
Memory 68799 54302
UX 110873 95521
Total score 400774 300287
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1204 1205
PCMark 3.0 score 10030 10157
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:34 hr -
Watching video 13:33 hr -
Gaming 06:57 hr -
Standby 100 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 Pro 5G +2%
87.2 dB
Galaxy A23 5G
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 August 2022
Release date March 2022 September 2022
SAR (head) - 1.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi 11T
3. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
4. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Poco F3
5. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23
8. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish