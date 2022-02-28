Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A31 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A31

Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А31
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 189K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (752 against 629 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy A31

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.8%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X4 Pro 5G +20%
752 nits
Galaxy A31
629 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 Pro 5G +1%
86%
Galaxy A31
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock - 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +98%
681
Galaxy A31
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +63%
2045
Galaxy A31
1257
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G +105%
387977
Galaxy A31
189332
CPU 123553 67651
GPU 99860 32355
Memory 71001 35166
UX 96092 55884
Total score 387977 189332
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 572
PCMark 3.0 score - 6288
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.1
OS size - 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
14:23 hr
Galaxy A31 +16%
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
16:33 hr
Galaxy A31 +23%
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
34:19 hr
Galaxy A31 +4%
35:56 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (115th and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2020
Release date March 2022 April 2020
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 Pro or Poco X4 Pro 5G
2. Poco F3 or Poco X4 Pro 5G
3. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Poco X4 Pro 5G
4. Realme GT Master Edition or Poco X4 Pro 5G
5. 11T Pro or Poco X4 Pro 5G
6. Galaxy A50 or Galaxy A31
7. Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A31
8. Galaxy M31 or Galaxy A31
9. Redmi Note 9 Pro or Galaxy A31
10. Galaxy A41 or Galaxy A31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish